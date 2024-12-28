Qurate Retail Extends Employment Arrangement with CEO David Rawlinson II

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has announced the extension of the employment arrangement with its President and Chief Executive Officer, David Rawlinson II. The company entered into a letter agreement on December 27, 2024, extending Rawlinson’s term of employment through February 28, 2025. This extension is under the Employment Agreement, effective since July 12, 2021.

The agreement allows for further negotiations on a new employment arrangement, should the need arise. If a new employment agreement is not reached or if an extension beyond February 28, 2025, is not agreed upon, Rawlinson’s employment will come to an end and will be considered a Protected Termination. In such an event, Severance Payments, as outlined in the Employment Agreement, will amount to $1,000,000.

The recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates that the original term of Mr. Rawlinson’s employment that was set to conclude on December 31, 2024, has now been extended.

For further details on the Extension Letter outlining this agreement, interested parties are directed to the full filing which includes Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated by reference into the SEC filing.

This current report highlights the ongoing discussions regarding the employment tenure of David Rawlinson II within Qurate Retail, Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Qurate Retail’s 8K filing here.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

