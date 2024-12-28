RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 907303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,302.50. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RealReal by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 62.0% in the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 745,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 285,304 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

