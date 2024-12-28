Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 2,351,590 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,960.96. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,173.46. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,788 shares of company stock valued at $682,691. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,949,000 after buying an additional 4,626,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,116,000 after acquiring an additional 170,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 656,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

