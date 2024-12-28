Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 4,449,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,807,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $37,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,380.78. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,960.96. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,788 shares of company stock worth $682,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.