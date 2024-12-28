Redmile Group, Llc Buys 397,964 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 397,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $668,579.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,645,585.36. The trade was a 3.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,555,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 1,365,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 100.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,130,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,101 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 325.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

