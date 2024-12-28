Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.14. 6,715,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 39,746,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,712,811.25. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,000 shares of company stock worth $3,312,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

