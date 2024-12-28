Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Short Interest Update

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RRTS opened at $3.00 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

