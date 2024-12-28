Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Short Interest Update

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RRTS opened at $3.00 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roadrunner Transportation Systems
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.