Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,687 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $26,816.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,449,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,409,562.88. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of HGTY opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Caz Investments LP grew its stake in Hagerty by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hagerty by 376.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

