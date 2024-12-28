Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,687 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2024

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $26,816.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,449,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,409,562.88. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of HGTY opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HGTY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Caz Investments LP grew its stake in Hagerty by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hagerty by 376.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.