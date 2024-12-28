Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 300,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. This represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $43.83.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
