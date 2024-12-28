Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 300,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. This represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $43.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 242,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

