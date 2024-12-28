Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 7,699,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 12,205,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. The trade was a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $868,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,464,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,356,372.80. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,530 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,400 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after buying an additional 898,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,438 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 41,551 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.