Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 40,381,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,155,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The company has a market cap of £5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.15.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
