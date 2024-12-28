Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 396,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Trading Down 25.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
