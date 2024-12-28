Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) was down 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 396,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Stock Down 25.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.
Rokmaster Resources Company Profile
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rokmaster Resources
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.