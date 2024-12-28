Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 396,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

