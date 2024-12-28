Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,947,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 3,647,566 shares.The stock last traded at $14.82 and had previously closed at $12.68.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Rumble Trading Down 6.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,517,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,227,808.41. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 169,988 shares of company stock valued at $986,517 over the last three months. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 14.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 130,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rumble by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rumble by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

