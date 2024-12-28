Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Up 57.1% in December

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RWAYZ stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

Featured Stories

