Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $128,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,976.42. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $136,482.88.
Life360 Stock Performance
LIF opened at $42.10 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter worth $4,689,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
About Life360
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
