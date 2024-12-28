Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $128,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,976.42. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $136,482.88.

Life360 Stock Performance

LIF opened at $42.10 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter worth $4,689,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

