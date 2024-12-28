Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 758,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 171,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sable Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
Sable Resources Company Profile
Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sable Resources
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.