Safehold Inc. (SAFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 15th

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of SAFE opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 37.83 and a current ratio of 37.83. Safehold has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.45 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

