Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $341.03 and last traded at $342.40. 506,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,405,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.43.

Specifically, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,133,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,474,323. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total value of $5,616,791.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,210.16. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at $40,886,746.74. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.28 and a 200-day moving average of $282.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,634,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $447,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,068 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 23,664.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,490,000 after purchasing an additional 998,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 51.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $757,632,000 after buying an additional 994,670 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

