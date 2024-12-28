Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.4 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.