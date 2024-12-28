Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 199.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FOCT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

