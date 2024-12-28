Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 16,500 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 76.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 28.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 23.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,981 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ambev Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABEV opened at $1.87 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

