Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 4,967 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

JFrog Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.94. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,156. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,080,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,514,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,315,371.52. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,921 shares of company stock worth $7,927,309. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.