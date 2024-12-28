Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,133.54. This represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,966.98. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 245.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

