Sanjay Shrivastava Purchases 5,400 Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) Director Sanjay Shrivastava acquired 5,400 shares of enVVeno Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $15,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,935.20. This trade represents a 138.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVNO opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.22. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enVVeno Medical

About enVVeno Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in enVVeno Medical by 128.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

