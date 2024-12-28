Sanjay Shrivastava Purchases 5,400 Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) Director Sanjay Shrivastava acquired 5,400 shares of enVVeno Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $15,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,935.20. This trade represents a 138.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
enVVeno Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVNO opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.22. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of enVVeno Medical
About enVVeno Medical
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than enVVeno Medical
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.