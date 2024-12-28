Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,274,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.1 days.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $12.22.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.