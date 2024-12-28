Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,274,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.1 days.
Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $12.22.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
