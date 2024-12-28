SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 30th

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEEM opened at $23.55 on Friday. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07.

