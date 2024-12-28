SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SEI Select International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

