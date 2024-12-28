SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 14,583 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $987,256.60.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75.

On Friday, October 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $383,241.24.

Shares of S stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 247,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

