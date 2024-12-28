Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Ali Kashani Sells 7,500 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,283,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,177,585. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $33,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $362,099.49.

On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63.

On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $9,748.11.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SERV opened at $16.29 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth $110,000.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

