SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 150,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,028.44. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. SES AI Co. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.47.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SES AI by 281.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

