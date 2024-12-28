Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $269.30 and last traded at $269.30. Approximately 8,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 92,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Securities raised their target price on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up previously from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Sezzle Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.30 and its 200-day moving average is $188.36.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.26, for a total transaction of $481,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,663,684.96. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,504. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 295.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sezzle by 125.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

