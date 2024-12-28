Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.