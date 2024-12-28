Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Expands By 248.0%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the November 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Accor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Accor stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Accor has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

