Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Decreases By 72.8%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
ACSAF opened at C$47.25 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$38.83 and a 12-month high of C$45.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.17.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.