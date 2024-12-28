Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Decreases By 72.8%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

ACSAF opened at C$47.25 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$38.83 and a 12-month high of C$45.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.17.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.