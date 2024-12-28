Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Drops By 20.2%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,809,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADDYY. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

adidas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $122.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.20. adidas has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $134.39.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that adidas will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

