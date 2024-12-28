Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Decreases By 98.4%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

AVTBF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

