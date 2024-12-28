Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Decreases By 98.4%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Stock Up 1.0 %
AVTBF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.
About Avant Brands
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avant Brands
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.