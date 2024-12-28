Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Decreases By 33.8%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the November 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,921,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $4.97 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

