Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Rises By 1,250.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

