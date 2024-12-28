Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Rises By 1,250.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CareCloud Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
CareCloud Company Profile
