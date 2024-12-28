Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Declines By 33.9%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

CPAC stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $453.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $137.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.5421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.