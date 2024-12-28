Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Expands By 55.2%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Central Japan Railway stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.36. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

