Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Drops By 98.7%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Resources Beer stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

