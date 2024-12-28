Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Drops By 98.7%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Resources Beer Price Performance
Shares of China Resources Beer stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $10.14.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Beer
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.