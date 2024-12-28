Short Interest in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Decreases By 21.9%

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
