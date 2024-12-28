Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Declines By 34.6%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,374,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 12,795,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,203.7 days.

Shares of ESRCF opened at $1.51 on Friday. ESR Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

