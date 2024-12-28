Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Declines By 34.6%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,374,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 12,795,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,203.7 days.
ESR Group Price Performance
Shares of ESRCF opened at $1.51 on Friday. ESR Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.
ESR Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESR Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.