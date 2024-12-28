Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Rises By 136.1%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the November 30th total of 128,200 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Expion360 Stock Performance
Shares of XPON opened at $2.19 on Friday. Expion360 has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $568.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.
About Expion360
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Expion360
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.