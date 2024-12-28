Short Interest in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Rises By 1,300.0%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.
Institutional Trading of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF
About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF
The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F/m Opportunistic Income ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.