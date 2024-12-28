Short Interest in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Rises By 1,300.0%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

