Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Declines By 29.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 480,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTEC opened at $192.65 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 12 month low of $164.27 and a 12 month high of $206.52. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.29.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

