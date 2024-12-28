Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Increases By 739.5%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 739.5% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

Shares of FUJIFILM stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

