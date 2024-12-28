Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Declines By 88.2%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 639.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

