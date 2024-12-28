Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Declines By 88.2%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.37.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.